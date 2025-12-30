Abbas Eulogises Gov. Uba Sani On 55th Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on his 55th birthday, which falls on Wednesday, December 31.

In a message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker praised Governor Uba Sani for his dedication to public service and his role as a model for many.

“At 55, Governor Uba Sani has become a beacon of hope and a true democrat with unrivaled credentials,” Abbas said.

He commended the governor for prioritizing rural development and transformative policies since assuming office, highlighting the unity and inclusive governance that have strengthened Kaduna State.

“Governor Uba Sani has endeared himself to the people through his selflessness and dedication to improving lives, qualities that have become synonymous with his name. Long before his tenure as governor, he had established himself as a tenacious democrat, contributing to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria. It is therefore unsurprising that he was honoured with the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this year’s Democracy Day,” the Speaker noted.

Abbas described Uba Sani as a transformative and innovative leader whose governance has placed the people first, fostering unity across the state.

He prayed for continued good health and many more productive years for the governor.