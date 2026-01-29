Abbas Eulogises Danzaria As Reps Bid Retiring Clerk Farewell

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has eulogised the outgoing Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, for his services and contributions to the development of the legislatur and democracy by extension.

Abbas and other members of the House, at a valedictory session in the chambers on Thursday, took turns to salute Dr. Danzaria, who is retiring from civil service.

In his valedictory address, Speaker Abbas, especially commended Dr. Danzaria for his dedication to duty and integrity.

The speaker said, “Today, the House gathers in solemn recognition of service. We meet not just to mark the passage of time but to honour a career dedicated to the stability, integrity, and continuity of parliamentary democracy. Thist valedictory session celebrates the tenure of the outgoing Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya H. Danzaria.”

While saying that in every democratic legislature, elected authority must operate within a lasting institutional framework, the Speaker noted that this framework is upheld by procedure, order, records, and professional administration.

“The Office of the Clerk stands at the heart of this responsibility. It provides continuity beyond electoral cycles, safeguards the legitimacy of parliamentary decisions, and ensures that debate, disagreement, and consensus all occur within lawful bounds,” he said.

Speaker Abbas also said Dr. Danzaria served in this sensitive office “with clarity, discipline, and restraint,” adding that the outgoing clerk’s career within the National Assembly “reflects steady progress built on competence and learning.”

Trained in law and further grounded in public administration and policy analysis, the Speaker said Dr. Danzaria combined legal precision with administrative insight in parliamentary work.

“He understood that procedure is not ceremonial. It is functional. It exists to protect minority rights, preserve order, and ensure that decisions of the House can withstand legal and constitutional scrutiny,” the Speaker added.

Speaker Abbas noted that among Dr. Danzaria’s most important institutional contributions was his role in supporting the formulation and implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House. He added that the clerk also played a key role in revising the Standing Orders of the House.

The Speaker said, “In the routine but essential work of plenary administration, his insistence on the timely preparation and circulation of Notice Papers improved legislative planning. Beyond institutional frameworks, Dr. Danzaria exhibited exceptional professionalism. His calm temperament defined his service. He remained composed under pressure. He was not easily angered. He handled relationships without open conflict. His humility was central to his leadership style.

“Dr. Danzaria also emphasised the importance of institutional sustainability. The legacy he leaves behind is thus considerable.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I express sincere appreciation for his years of dedication. We wish him good health and fulfillment in retirement.”