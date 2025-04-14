Abbas Empowers Constituents With Vehicles, Others

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday distributed vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles to his constituents as part of his empowerment programme.

The distribution included a total of 117 vehicles, comprising 20 Hilux vans, 2 ambulances, 20 18-seater buses, 50 Sharon vehicles, and 25 sedan/saloon cars (Golf, Corolla, and Peugeot 406).

Additionally, 200 tricycles (popularly known as Keke NAPEP) and 1,000 motorcycles were handed over to various beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries included religious and women groups, security agencies, local government party offices, education and health workers, the NURTW, NUT, NUJ, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker expressed appreciation to his constituents for their continued support, pledging to continue attracting people-oriented projects to the area.

Reflecting on his journey to becoming Speaker, Abbas credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting him despite not knowing him personally.

“The President gave me his support based on his conviction from what he read and heard about me. He never met me before supporting me. Different names were submitted to him, but he chose to support me because he was convinced by my credentials,” he said.

He urged his constituents to support and pray for the President to succeed.

The Speaker also hailed Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, as a key pillar in his political journey, noting that the governor stood by him through thick and thin.

“Governor Uba Sani supported me at a time when most officials of the past administration in Kaduna State did not. He declared his support for me even before taking the oath of office and ensured he kept his word after being sworn in.

“My dear constituents, I want you to know how important Governor Uba Sani is to my political journey. Please extend the support you have for me to him.”

Reaffirming his loyalty, Abbas declared: “I want to repeat what I said during the Kaduna State APC Caucus meeting in 2024 that I, Abbas Tajudeen, undertake that nothing will separate me and Governor Uba Sani. Come rain, come sunshine, I will be the last man standing for him.

“We are pleased with his style of governance and leadership qualities and will support him unconditionally. My constituents and I are behind our governor and wish him the best. We are his supporters today, we’ll be his supporters tomorrow and beyond and nothing will come between us, In Sha Allah.

“By 2027, Governor Uba Sani will see the kind of support we have for him. We will mobilize our people in Zaria and across Kaduna State for him.”

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani commended Speaker Abbas’ leadership and expressed satisfaction with the developmental projects he has attracted to the State.

“Since he became Speaker, he has been able to bring many people-oriented projects to Zaria and other parts of the state, and I am happy about that. Some people usually come to tell me that the Speaker is doing this or that, but I tell them I am aware of all the projects, and I asked him to go ahead.

“To those talking about the Speaker, let me assure you that, In Sha Allah, he’ll make history by being Speaker twice. We are together and will continue to work together for the betterment of Kaduna State. All we’re after is the progress of our State.”

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the Chairman of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), party officials, and other stakeholders.

