Abbas Emerges Speaker, Kalu Deputy Of House Of Reps

Hon. Tajudeen Abbas representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State has emerged as the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives after scoring 353 votes to defeat two others.

Also, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

Abbas defeated Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) immediate past deputy speaker who polled just three votes and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara) who also scored three votes.

Both presiding officers have been sworn in.

