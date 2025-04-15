Abbas: Effective Communication Key To Public Trust In Govt

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that only effective communication by spokespersons can change public perception of the government and its institutions.

The Speaker made this known on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Nigeria Spokespersons Summit and the conferment of honorary fellowship by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Abuja, where he was honoured with an Honorary Fellowship of the Institute.

Abbas noted that this was why the 10th House, under his leadership, has made deliberate efforts to open up legislative activities to the public through citizens’ engagement.

He said: “Effective leadership communication is key to improving public perception of government institutions. In the House, we have taken concrete steps to make our legislative processes more accessible. We now live-stream plenary sessions, publish committee reports in real-time, and provide sign language interpretation during debates.”

“For the first time in the history of the National Assembly, the 10th House is conducting annual self-assessments and presenting its scorecard to the Nigerian public. All these demonstrate that our legislature is a vibrant, accessible institution committed to restoring public trust.”

The Speaker appreciated the leadership of the NIPR and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation for hosting the summit and recognising efforts to strengthen public communication.

He described the theme of the summit, ‘Integrity and the Evolving Roles of Spokespersons in Leadership Communication’, as both timely and enduring.

Speaker Abbas said: “Today, I wish to address the challenges and opportunities of communicating leadership ideals in our democracy, our shared duty to uphold truth and trust, and the steps we can take together to reinforce good governance.”

“After 25 years of uninterrupted democracy, Nigeria has reached a stage where the way we communicate leadership and policy must reflect the maturity of our democratic process. At its core, democracy is not merely the government of the people, by the people, or for the people; democracy, for me, is about government with the people.”

He stressed that this redefinition underscores the need for an active and ongoing partnership between those who govern and those who are governed, based on truth, inclusion, and mutual respect.

“In an era when misinformation can spread faster than facts and erode public trust, the necessity for honest, clear, and inclusive communication cannot be overstated. Too often, ‘Public Relations’ is misunderstood as mere spin or propaganda. Yet integrity in communication is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy,” he added.

He emphasized that when practitioners and spokespersons adhere to ethical standards, they empower citizens to make informed decisions and hold leaders accountable. Conversely, deceptive practices undermine public trust and breed cynicism.

Within the legislative arena, Speaker Abbas highlighted the House’s commitment to active citizen engagement by bringing parliament closer to the people.

Under the banner of the People’s House, he said the 10th House has introduced several innovative initiatives to demystify the legislative process.

“Our State of the House engagement forum, launched in 2024, was the first of its kind by the leadership of the National Assembly. It allowed citizens across the country to interact directly with House leadership in a live forum, marking a departure from the traditional top-down approach.”

He also noted that youth town halls, held twice a year, provide young Nigerians who make up over 60% of the population with a platform to discuss governance and policy issues.

These engagements, he said, have led to tangible outcomes, while an annual Legislative Open Week has been opened to civil society organisations, students, traditional leaders, market women, and others, thereby fostering greater transparency and accountability.

The Speaker recalled a particularly symbolic moment when he invited a 16-year-old girl, Isabel Anini, to preside over a plenary session, an act he said reflected his commitment to inclusivity and confidence in the next generation.

Abbas proposed a stronger partnership between the NIPR and the National Assembly to launch public orientation campaigns that explain the policy-making process and the role of parliament in governance.

“This initiative could significantly enhance public understanding and reduce negative perceptions. By combining our efforts, we can ensure clear, effective, and inclusive communication,” he said.

He also recommended targeted training programmes for press officers and parliamentary committees, guided by global best practices, to help translate complex legislative matters into narratives that resonate with the Nigerian people.

