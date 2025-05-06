Abbas Donates Vehicles To 6 Monarchs

Share

The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas yesterday donated another set of Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to six traditional rulers in the South West, South South and the South East.

This came 24 hours after he distributed 23 vehicles to traditional rulers in Kaduna State. The six beneficiaries were Oba David Ayodele Ajayi, the Arinjale of Ise Ekiti; Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo & Paramount Ruler of Remo land in Ogun State, and Noble Oyibo Eshemitan, the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom in Delta State.

Others were Eze Godwin Ugadu – Ogba from Ebonyi State; Eze Phillip Ozor Uzodinma, the Ononenyi (Ozuh-Omuma Autonomous Community) in Imo State, and His Royal Majesty, Ehizojie Eluojierior 1, the Onojie of Igueben & Okaigun of Esanland, Edo State.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, held at the National Assembly liaison office in Lagos, Abass said it was his “little way of empowering the traditional rulers in the country to be able to meet with their responsibilities.

Share