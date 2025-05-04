Abbas Distributes 22 SUVs To Kaduna Traditional Rulers

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Sunday distributed 22 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to first-class and second-class traditional rulers in Kaduna State.

The presentation ceremony took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, with the State governor, Senator Uba Sani, and other top officials in attendance.

Speaker Abbas, who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau and is a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, said the gesture was in fulfillment of a promise he made to Governor Sani in 2024.

He explained that the vehicle distribution is part of his commitment to empower and strengthen the traditional institutions.

He noted that the initiative was in its second phase, following an earlier distribution of six brand-new SUVs to traditional rulers during the Ramadan period in Zaria.

“Today is indeed a historic day,” Abbas said. “It reflects the fruitful collaboration between the federal government, the National Assembly, and the Kaduna State Government.

“This initiative became possible due to the synergy between the National Assembly and Governor Uba Sani. When I became Speaker and visited Zaria for the first time, the governor reminded me that charity should begin at home, and that our traditional institutions in Kaduna State were in dire need of support.”

The Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting traditional rulers in Kaduna State, and pledged to work closely with Governor Sani to extend such interventions across the state.

He also revealed that the ongoing constitution amendment process in the National Assembly would explore avenues to elevate the status and roles of traditional institutions in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to assign a greater role to our traditional rulers,” he stated.

Abbas noted that due to the vital roles traditional institutions play in maintaining social cohesion and community development, the House of Representatives had created a dedicated committee to oversee their affairs, chaired by Abdulmumini Ari Muhammad.

He commended both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for their support of traditional institutions, describing their roles as pivotal.

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani lauded the Speaker for his continued interventions in Kaduna State, which he described as exemplary.

The governor promised to sustain collaboration with the National Assembly for further development in the State.

He also praised the traditional rulers for fostering peaceful coexistence in their domains and urged them to use the vehicles responsibly to promote unity and tolerance.

