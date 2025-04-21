Abbas Disburses N5bn Scholarships To 30,000 Students

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday disbursed a total of N5 billion as scholarships to 30,000 students from the NorthWest geopolitical zone, studying at various tertiary institutions at the weekend.

Out of 30,000 beneficiaries, 7,000 were drawn from Kaduna state, while the rest were from the six remaining states from the North West.

The scholarship ranges from 200,000 to 800,000 depending on the students’ courses of study. It is to facilitate the students’ tuition fees, and the provision of books and stipends.

The students were drawn from the seven north-western states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The event was held at the newly established Federal University of Education, Zaria. The disbursement was facilitated through the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in collaboration with Microvis Micro Finance Bank.

