Abbas Disburses N5b Scholarships To 30,000 Students 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disbursed a total of N5 billion as scholarships to 30,000 students from the North-West geopolitical zone studying at various tertiary institutions.

Of the 30,000 beneficiaries, 7,000 were from Kaduna State, while the rest were from the six remaining states in the North-West.

The scholarship amounts range from N200,000 to N800,000, depending on the students’ courses of study.

The funds are intended to cover students’ tuition fees, provide books, and offer stipends.

The students were drawn from the seven North-Western states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The event was held at the newly established Federal University of Education, Zaria.

The disbursement was facilitated through the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in collaboration with Microvis Micro Finance Bank.

The Speaker also announced the establishment of a modern orphanage in Zaria, which he described as “a project that is very close to my heart.”

Speaking at the occasion, Abbas, who began his career as a teacher, described the event as “an ambitious education intervention programme that will touch thousands of lives across the North-West geopolitical zone,” noting that it aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“This is an unprecedented initiative in our region’s history. These scholarships will benefit bright young men and women from Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states—every corner of the North-West. This is a truly grand endeavour, covering all seven states of our zone and uniting us in the pursuit of knowledge and progress,” Abbas said.

“What makes this scholarship programme special is not just its scale, but its focus. We are directing support to students pursuing courses in critical fields like Medicine, Engineering, Law, and Technology, among others. By doing so, we are investing in Nigeria’s future doctors, engineers, lawyers, and innovators. Our nation urgently needs more professionals in these fields.”

On the modern orphanage, the Speaker said: “In our community-driven efforts, we could not forget the most vulnerable among us: the orphans and abandoned children. We will construct and equip an orphanage that will provide shelter, education, and love to children who have no parents or guardians.

“The orphanage will not merely be a building; it will symbolize our collective compassion. It is said that in Zaria, every child has a home. These children will have access to education and healthcare in a caring environment, so they too can have hope for a bright future.”

Abbas admonished the students to “study hard and excel” in their chosen fields, adding, “This scholarship is not just free tuition or a stipend – it is an opportunity and a responsibility. It embodies the hope of an entire community and indeed an entire region that is invested in your dreams. I encourage you all to seize this opportunity with both hands.”

“Whether you become a surgeon saving lives, an engineer designing highways and bridges, a lawyer championing justice, or a tech expert creating jobs, do it with excellence and integrity. Make us proud and be worthy ambassadors of this programme and your communities. We are counting on you to shine, and I have every confidence that you will.”

Abbas recalled that as part of his efforts to ensure students from his constituency and beyond gain access to quality education, “This year, we proudly sponsored 6,000 students across all public secondary schools in Zaria by covering their NECO, WAEC, and JAMB fees for the 2023/2024 academic year.”

“Looking forward to the 2024/2025 academic year, we have made significant strides in our efforts by raising the number to 8,000 students for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations. These initiatives are crucial as they enhance access to education by alleviating exam fees for students from public secondary schools. By doing so, we are effectively reducing financial barriers, enabling students to concentrate on their studies without the burden of financial worries.”

In addition to exam sponsorship, the Speaker added: “We have prioritized the provision of education grants through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN). These grants aim to support skills acquisition and empower small educational enterprises for youth and women, thus integrating education with entrepreneurship.”

He emphasized that his interventions are not limited to the North, stating, “In the spirit of national unity and inclusive development, we have also supported schools and institutions in Kwara, Ondo, Imo, and Bayelsa states. From the South-West to the South-East, from North-Central to the South-South, we are sending a clear message: every Nigerian child deserves a quality education, no matter where they live.”

He also mentioned that to improve the learning environment in both primary and secondary schools in his constituency, over 110 primary schools and 40 secondary schools have been renovated and upgraded.

“In fact, as we speak, work is ongoing in well over a hundred schools, and even more are slated for upgrades. This is an investment in the very foundation of our educational pyramid, ensuring that the next generation begins their journey in a supportive environment.”

Abbas said that beyond individual scholarships and school improvements, strengthening educational institutions in his constituency has been a cornerstone of his agenda.

This is why he has attracted developmental projects to institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT); the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT); the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST); Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, and other colleges.

“I am delighted to announce that under my stewardship, Zaria is slated to host seven new federal institutions as part of the 2025 budget. Some of these exciting projects include: the Federal College of Agriculture; Federal Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Institute; Federal Technical College; Centre for Management Development & Technology Incubation; and a School for the Disabled (Primary & Secondary).”

The Speaker had earlier in 2024 initiated the development of an Education Village project in Zaria, valued at about ₦80 billion. This project involves the construction of a dedicated education hub that will house four new tertiary institutions.

The institutions include a campus of the National Open University of Nigeria; a new Federal College of Education; a state-of-the-art Federal College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and a College of Legal Studies.

He thanked President Tinubu and Governor Sani for their continued support, while also praising his constituents for believing in him and re-electing him to the House for a record fourth term. He pledged to continue attracting people-oriented projects to them.

In a remark, the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alhaji Rabiu Yunusa, thanked the Speaker for his efforts in making life better for the people of Kaduna State.

