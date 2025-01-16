Abbas, Deputy Speaker, Mourn Onanuga

Share

..Say She Was A Strong Pillar in 10th House

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed deep grief over the demise of the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, saying she was a strong pillar who would be sorely missed in the House.

Abbas, who said he led members of the House in support and prayers for the deceased during her health challenge, lamented her eventual death as painful.

The speaker recalled Onanuga’s campaigns for gender equality, women empowerment and inclusion in politics and governance, especially as Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Welfare in the 9th House and as principal officer in the 10th House.

He also recalled how Onanuga, as the only female member in the leadership of the House, inspired and rallied female legislators for the greater good of the chamber and the country by extension.

“Hon. Onanuga was a brilliant woman, experienced politician, resourceful lawmaker and a dependable ally in the legislative business. She was a dogged, dedicated, loyal and patriotic Nigerian.

“She was not just a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus but also the leadership of the House.

“I remember her roles in the fight for gender bills since the last Assembly, and how she rallied women from within and outside the chamber to get the support and buy-in of members on issues affecting women and children,” the Speaker said in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

Speaker Abbas, while condoling the Onanuga family and her constituents, commiserated with the people and the government of Ogun State as well as the APC.

The speaker prayed to Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

Correspondingly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of the Deputy Chief Whip.

In a statement on Thursday, Kalu described her as a shining example of dedication, compassion, and a selfless lawmaker whose service to her constituents and the nation was outstanding.

He noted Onanuga’s significant contributions to the peace project in the South East and Nigeria as a whole.

He acknowledged her support for the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), which demonstrated her passion for defeating insecurity in Nigeria.

He said: “Onanuga was a dedicated and committed lawmaker, renowned for her unwavering commitment to peace. Her passion for promoting harmony and understanding was truly commendable.

“But beyond her legislative accomplishments, Onanuga’s compassion, humility, and simplicity inspired countless individuals. Her warm and infectious smile, coupled with her empathetic nature, endeared her to everyone she met, making her a beloved figure in the lives of many.”

Kalu also noted Onanuga’s commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment and political inclusion, recalling her relentless efforts towards ensuring that the gender bills are passed.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to Onanuga’s family, colleagues, and constituents, Kalu said that she will be greatly missed and also prayed for the repose of her soul.

