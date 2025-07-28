Abbas, Deputy Speaker Hail Super Falcon on WAFCON Victory

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Nigeria’s female national team, the Super Falcons, for winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations, saying the victory was well-deserved.

Abbas thanked and commended the Nigerian team for defeating their Moroccan opponents at the finals on Saturday night, saying they have further cemented their position as champions of Africa.

He described the Super Falcons as being spectacular in the final match, which saw a comeback win against the host nation.

As Abbas called for appreciation of the Super Falcons by the Nigerian government, he also urged Nigerian athletes to continue to be loyal to their country.

He therefore called for the revival of inter-house and inter-school sporting competitions, stressing the need for the government to embark on a “catch-them-young” campaign.