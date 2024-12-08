Abbas, Deputy Speaker Hail Akpabio At 62

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his 62nd birthday, which comes up on Monday, December 9.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, commended Senator Akpabio for being a dependable ally and productive partner in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Abbas described Senator Akpabio as a successful politician and an experienced lawmaker, saying the President of the Senate remains one of the few Nigerians to have reached the peak of both executive and legislative arms of the government at the state and federal levels.

The speaker noted how Senator Akpabio was the ‘Uncommon’ Governor of Akwa Ibom State, member/Minority Leader of the Senate, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and became President of the Senate on his return to the Red Chamber.

“Together, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and I have been working for the common good of the people, in the implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Since our inauguration in June last year, the working relationship between the House and the Senate has been beneficial to the country, and it is my hope that the collaboration will continue to benefit Nigerians,” he said.

The speaker wished Distinguished Senator Akpabio more years on earth in good health and service to humanity.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary lauded Akpabio’s exceptional leadership, wisdom, and dedication to Nigeria’s democratic process.

He also acknowledged Akpabio’s achievements as governor of Akwa Ibom State, which have left a lasting legacy.

The deputy speaker, who referred to Akpabio as a “jinx breaker” due to his historic election to the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), ending Nigeria’s 59-year exclusion from the global legislative body’s top hierarchy saluted the Senate President’s political trajectory.

He also commended Akpabio’s commitment to promoting good governance, accountability, and the rule of law, earning him respect and admiration from colleagues and the nation at large.

Kalu prayed to God to continue to bless Akpabio with long life, good health, and wisdom as he served his fatherland.

He said: “Your Excellency, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your birthday. Today marks a significant milestone in your life, and I am honoured to celebrate this special day with you.

“Your commitment to promoting good governance, accountability, and the rule of law has earned you the respect and admiration of your colleagues and the nation at large.

“As you celebrate another year of life, I pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with good health, wisdom, and strength to continue serving our nation with distinction.

“Please accept my heartfelt felicitations, and may this special day be filled with joy, love, and cherished moments with family and friends.”

