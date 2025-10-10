Abbas Demands End To Sexual Harassment On Campus

The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas yesterday called for drastic measures against child labour, sexual harassment, gender inequality, forced marriage, and other issues negatively affecting girls and women.

He made the call when he hosted young female Nigerians in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, themed “Girls’ Chat with the Speaker.” Abbas promised young Nigerians, especially females, legislative interventions aimed at making life easier, safer, and better for them.

While October 11 is designated for the International Day of the Girl Child, the theme for the 2025 edition is ‘The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis.’

The Speaker said: “My major concern is girl and child labour, which is still endemic in this country. “A lot of girls, instead of going to school, are being sent to work in the houses of the rich and those who are doing well. “This is an area where the National Assembly – the government – must pay extra attention.