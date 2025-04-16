Abbas Demands Action To End Plateau Killings

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the recent killings in some communities in Plateau State, calling for decisive action to end such “barbaric acts.”

In the latest attacks, at least 50 people were reportedly murdered in the Zikke and Kimakpa communities of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Speaker, who said, “Enough is enough” regarding the killings, expressed deep concern over the continued loss of innocent lives.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent killings in some communities in Plateau State. It is unfortunate that innocent Nigerians are being killed in such a barbaric and brutal manner. Enough of the killings in Plateau and other parts of the country,” he stated.

“In line with the earlier directive by the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the security agencies to apprehend the killers of innocent Nigerians in Plateau and other parts of the country, I call on them to intensify their efforts,” Speaker Abbas added.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Plateau State over the tragic deaths.

