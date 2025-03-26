Abbas Decries Non-Remittance Of 5% Petrol, Diesel Pump Price To FERMA

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed dismay over the continued violation of Section 14(1)(h) of the FERMA Amendment Act 2007, which mandates that 5% of the pump price of petrol and diesel be allocated to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and State Maintenance Agencies in a 40% and 60% ratio, respectively.

He made this statement during the inauguration of the ad hoc committee tasked with investigating the implementation and remittance of the 5% charge for road maintenance under the FERMA Act, 2007.

The House had, on March 19, considered a motion by one of its members, highlighting the non-implementation of the remittance of the 5% user charge on petroleum products meant for road maintenance.

Abbas noted: “It is important to recall that Section 14(1)(h) of the FERMA Amendment Act 2007 stipulates that 5% of the pump price of petrol and diesel should be allocated to FERMA and the State Maintenance Agencies in the proportion of 40% and 60%, respectively.

“However, over the years, this section of the Act has not been complied with, despite various attempts by the National Assembly through oversight activities to compel compliance.

“This has significantly affected the operations of the beneficiary agencies and, by extension, the Nigerian people who rely on public roads.”

He emphasized the House’s constitutional duty under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the status of the 5% user charge, determine the extent of the violation, assess the amount of unremitted funds, and identify those responsible for the non-implementation of the law.

“The assignment of this committee is clear. Nigeria now looks up to you to ask the relevant questions and examine the necessary documents to establish how much has accrued from the collection of the 5% user charge from the commencement of the law till date and how much is owed to FERMA and state-level agencies,” Abbas said.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Francis Waive (APC, Delta), assured that the committee would engage all relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, independent auditors, civil society organizations, and industry experts.

“We will demand full disclosure and accountability from the relevant institutions and, where necessary, recommend legislative and administrative actions to correct any identified anomalies,” Waive said.

He further assured that: “As representatives of the people, we have a constitutional duty to ensure that every revenue stream meant for national development serves its rightful purpose.

“This 5% user charge on petrol was instituted to provide sustainable funding for road maintenance across Nigeria. However, the poor state of our road infrastructure raises serious concerns about whether these funds have been properly collected, managed, and utilized.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

