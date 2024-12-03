Abbas Decries Exclusion Of PWDs From Governance, Promises Enforcement Of Disability Rights Act

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday decried the exclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from meaningful political participation and decision-making processes.

He expressed this concern at an event to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities 2024, held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, he lamented that these barriers not only hinder the development of PWDs but also slow the progress of the nation as talented individuals are not included in national development initiatives.

The speaker, noted that while the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of 2018 was a landmark step towards addressing these issues, as the Act has laid the foundation for inclusivity, however its implementation has faced significant challenges.

He stated that currently, only about 19 states have domesticated this vital legislation, leaving many of its provisions unrealized in key areas such as accessibility standards for public buildings and transportation systems.

He also stated that budgetary constraints are often cited as the primary reason for these delays, assuring that the 10th House, recognizes these shortcomings and is committed to ensuring that the Act’s provisions regarding healthcare, accessibility, education, employment, and the prohibition of discrimination are enforced.

Abbas commended Mr President, for the launch of the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS), saying that the initiative demonstrate His Excellency’s commitment to inclusivity by reserving dedicated funds for the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He therefore urged all relevant agencies and stakeholders involved to act swiftly and efficiently to facilitate seamless access to these funds, with delays minimised in order to ensure that PWDs can promptly benefit from the scheme’s objectives.

The speaker said, “It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the People’s House on this momentous occasion as we celebrate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities 2024.

“This year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” reminds us of our shared responsibility to create a world where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is essential to recognise that a disability, especially a physical one, is not the end of one’s life. It does not define a person’s abilities, nor does it diminish their potential to lead, innovate, or inspire. Disabilities come in various forms; physical, mental, or otherwise; and none of them are insurmountable barriers to success.

“Here in Nigeria, we have outstanding examples of persons with disabilities achieving greatness. I can personally attest to this, as some of my most dedicated and high–performing aides are persons with disabilities. Their commitment and productivity remind us that talent and determination have no physical or mental limits.

“Despite these inspiring examples, we must acknowledge the systemic barriers that persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria continue to face. For decades, PWDs have struggled with limited access to basic services, education, employment, and public infrastructure.

“Most troublingly, they have been excluded from meaningful political participation and decision-making processes. These barriers not only hinder the development of PWDs but also slow the progress of our nation as a whole as talented individuals are not included in national development initiatives.

“In the People’s House, we recognise these shortcomings. That is why our Legislative Agenda places a strong emphasis on oversight of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act 2018.

“We are committed to ensuring that its provisions regarding healthcare, accessibility, education, employment, and the prohibition of discrimination are enforced. Moreover, we are determined to promote the representation of PWDs in decision-making bodies at all levels.

“Their unique challenges and perspectives must inform our policies and programs if we are to build an inclusive and sustainable future. I appreciate all development partners and civil society organisations who have not relented over the years in championing and creating awareness for PWDs.

“As we celebrate the gains made so far today, today, let us do so with a stronger commitment to building an inclusive Nigeria.”

