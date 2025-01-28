Abbas Decries Delay In Conducting Census, To Meet Tinubu

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has decried the delay in the conduct of the national population census in Nigeria, saying it would have established the country’s numerical strength.

Abbas, who expressed his support for an order by President Bola Tinubu that the National Population Commission (NPC) should conduct a biometric census, said a national headcount was long overdue in the country.

He also expressed his readiness to meet with President Tinubu after liaising with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on the matter.

The speaker made this known in Abuja on Tuesday when the board and management of the NPC paid a courtesy call on him.

On the NPC entourage were the Chairman, Hon. Nasir Kwarra, and the Director-General, Dr Ojogun Osifo.

Abbas, while responding to the NPC chairman who disclosed that the president had approved a biometric-based census in 2025, stated that “It is unacceptable for a country as big as Nigeria to stay for 19 years without conducting a population census.”

He said a census exercise would stop the doubts by critics who feel the country’s population is exaggerated.

The speaker noted that “Statistics don’t lie,” expressing his belief that the biometric system is the only way to determine the actual population with less deployment of resources.

“I will be part of those who will engage Mr. President on the issue of conducting census this year,” Speaker Abbas announced.

While pointing out that the budget of the NPC was inadequate to conduct a successful census, the Speaker said the Federal Government may consider other sources of funds, including the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF).

“I will see my counterpart in the Senate on how to see Mr President,” he said, adding that “it will be a historic thing” in Nigeria while it would also be “something that will immortalise his (President Tinubu’s) name.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the NPC briefed the speaker on the plans for the census and the preparations made so far. Hon Kwarra sought the support of the House, and the National Assembly by extension, especially regarding funding and enabling laws.

He said part of the plans for the census included the acquisition of technology, recruitment and training of officials, establishment of a situation room as well as advocacy/stakeholder engagements, including visits to former presidents and ex-Heads of State.

