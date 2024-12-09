Abbas: Corruption Cause of Poor Education, Healthcare In Nigeria

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said corruption is the major cause of the nation’s dysfunctional education and healthcare sectors.

Abbas who disclosed this on Monday at an event commemorating the International Anti-Corruption Day, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja expressed concern over the adverse effects on the country’s development.

He emphasised that the misappropriation of public funds and systemic inefficiencies caused by corrupt practices have crippled Nigeria’s capacity to deliver quality education and healthcare services to its citizens.

The speaker warned that unchecked corruption poses a significant threat to the nation’s collective progress.

Represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, George Ozodinobi, the speaker urged lawmakers to leverage their tripartite roles of lawmaking, oversight, and representation to combat corruption in the best interest of Nigerians.

According to him, “Corruption poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s development, draining resources that could otherwise be directed towards critical sectors like infrastructure, job creation, education, and healthcare. Each year, billions of dollars are siphoned off through corrupt practices, depriving communities of essential services and deepening poverty and inequality.

“Beyond economic damage, corruption erodes the social fabric, creating inequities that further marginalize the most vulnerable.

” It also undermines trust in public institutions, fostering widespread disillusionment and weakening the social contract between the government and its citizens.”

He reminded his colleagues of the critical role parliaments play in the fight against corruption, emphasizing their responsibility as the custodians of public trust.

“Parliaments are instrumental in combating corruption through the enactment of robust laws, rigorous oversight of public institutions, and holding the executive arm of government accountable,” he stated.

He said, “The National Assembly has achieved significant progress in combating corruption through legislative measures focused on institutional reform and enhanced accountability.

Abbas said, “We have enacted critical laws such as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act, which bolsters our ability to monitor and curb illicit financial flows. Similarly, the Proceeds of Crime Act ensures the effective recovery and management of assets acquired through corrupt practices.

“Another milestone is the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, which promotes transparency in corporate governance and limits opportunities for corruption within the private sector.”

Speaking on the theme “Uniting the Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” the Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption, Kayode Akiolu, emphasised the destructive impact of corruption on society.

“Corruption undermines the principles of fairness, justice, and the common good,” Akiolu stated. “It manifests in various forms, including abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, and the neglect of ethical governance.”

He further stressed the consequences of unethical behaviour by public officials. “When public officers abandon their duty to serve the people in favor of self-interest, the social fabric is eroded, economic progress is stunted, and the trust of the citizens is betrayed,” Akiolu warned.

