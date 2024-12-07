Abbas Congratulates Yakawada, Aminu, Usman, Echeazu On Appointments Into NWDC, SEDC

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Alhaji Lawal Samaila Abdullahi Yakawada, Alhaji Yahaya Aminu, Alhaji Nasiru Usman and Mr Chidi Echeazu on their appointments into the boards of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and the South East Development Commission (SEDV) respectively.

While Yakawada, a former Secretary to the State Government in Kaduna, was appointed as the Chairman of the board of NWDC, Alhaji Yahaya Aminu, a one-time Chairman of Zaria Local Government, was appointed as the board member representing Kaduna state in the agency.

Similarly, Mr Chidi Echeazu was appointed as an Executive Director at SEDC, while Alhaji Nasiru Usman was appointed as the member representing the North West in the agency.

Speaker Abbas noted that their appointments were a testament to their years of dedication, hard work and service to the fatherland, saying he has absolute confidence that the new appointees will deliver on their mandates.

The speaker also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding them worthy of the appointments.

He charged the appointees to live above board and justify the confidence that the president reposed in them when confirmed by the Senate.

Speaker Abbas equally wished them and other appointees into the two agencies a successful tenure.

