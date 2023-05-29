Abbas Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima On Inauguration

…expresses the hope of a better Nigeria under new leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Abbas also congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his swearing-in as the Number 2 Citizen in the country.

He said with President Tinubu’s swearing-in on Monday, Nigeria would witness massive development as encapsulated in the president’s inaugural speech.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, Rep. Abbas hailed Tinubu for promising to come up with laudable policies and programmes in the next couple of days, which he said would retool Nigeria’s economy and ensure adequate security.

The speakership candidate, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, expressed optimism that Nigeria would witness unprecedented development and good governance under Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, he said, would work assiduously to make Nigeria better and unite the people.

“I am highly elated to congratulate His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also felicitate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his inauguration alongside the president.

“I am hopeful and optimistic that Nigeria will be better under these two leaders of ours. They came to the office ready to deliver, and I am sure they will deliver.

“I will like to call on Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, irrespective of party affiliations, so that our country will be great again,” Rep. Abbas said.