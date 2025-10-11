The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, on his turbaning as the Sardaunan Zazzau, saying the traditional recognition is well deserved.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, turbaned ex-VP Samson at his palace on Saturday, with Speaker Abbas and several dignitaries in attendance to witness the historic cultural rite.

The speaker, who described Alhaji Sambo as one of the elder statesmen that Kaduna State has produced for Nigeria, noted that the title of Sardaunan Zazzau is prestigious and is usually reserved for prominent persons like the former vice-president.

Speaker Abbas, who is also a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, also noted that the Sardaunan Zazzau title bestowed on Alhaji Sambo signifies the high confidence the Emirate has in the ex-VP.

While expressing his confidence that Alhaji Sambo will use the prestigious title to further unite Nigerians beyond the Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State, the Speaker said the ex-VP is now a cultural ambassador.

Abbas wishes Alhaj Sambo a successful reign as Sardaunan Zazzau, while commending the Emir of Zazzau for finding worthy ambassadors to occupy significant leadership positions in the Emirate.