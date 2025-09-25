Abbas Congratulates Oba Ladoja At 81, Installation As 44th Olubadan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated former Oyo State Governor, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on the celebration of his 81st birthday and his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja marked his 81st birthday on Thursday and will officially be crowned as Olubadan on Friday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, the Speaker described the new Olubadan as a natural leader who has consistently demonstrated exemplary qualities in both political and traditional leadership.

Abbas hailed Oba Ladoja as an elder statesman and a peace-loving bridge-builder whose reign promises to usher in unity and prosperity for Ibadan and the wider Yoruba race.

He further noted that Oba Ladoja’s coronation comes at a time when efforts are ongoing to secure a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the 1999 Constitution. The Speaker urged the new Olubadan to support the push for recognition of monarchs in the ongoing constitutional review by the National and State Assemblies.

As a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, Speaker Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to promoting the welfare of monarchs and strengthening traditional institutions. He assured that the 10th House of Representatives under his leadership will continue to back initiatives that empower traditional authorities.

While congratulating the people of Ibadan on the emergence of a new monarch, Abbas called on all stakeholders to rally around Oba Ladoja to ensure a peaceful and successful reign.