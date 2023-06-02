Abbas Congratulates Gbajabiamila As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the speakership position in the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abbas said Gbajabiamila’s appointment is a testament to his pedigree, capacity and competence to handle any national assignment given to him.

The lawmaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, hailed President Tinubu for making the right choice.

He said Gbajabiamila is bringing to the table two decades of parliamentary experience during which he occupied the positions of Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Majority/House Leader and ultimately the Speaker.

Abbas said Tinubu has once again demonstrated that he is truly a talent hunter and a strategist by appointing Gbajabiamila to be his Chief of Staff.

“I want to appreciate Mr President for making the right choice in appointing our Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff.

“To me, this is one appointment that has shown that Mr President is not only strategic in his thinking but also sagacious in his leadership.

“I know that the Chief of Staff to the President will work assiduously with Mr President to make Nigeria great,” Abbas said.

Gbajabiamila’s appointment as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff announced on Friday, takes effect on June 14.