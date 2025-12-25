Abbas Congratulates Ganduje On 76th Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as he marks his 76th birthday.

Abbas described Ganduje’s journey in public service as illustrious, noting that it stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, “As a two-term governor of Kano State, Ganduje spearheaded transformative initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, laying a solid foundation for sustainable development in one of Nigeria’s most populous states.

“His visionary leadership not only uplifted the lives of millions in Kano but also set a benchmark for progressive governance across the nation.”

Abbas also noted that as the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ganduje played a pivotal role in strengthening the party’s unity, expanding its reach, and consolidating democratic gains under the progressive banner.

He added that Ganduje’s strategic stewardship ensured the APC’s dominance in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, fostering stability, inclusivity, and electoral integrity that have deepened Nigeria’s democratic fabric.

“On this auspicious occasion, we pray for Ganduje’s continued good health, longevity, and divine wisdom to contribute even more to our beloved nation.

“May Almighty Allah grant you many more years of robust vitality and fulfillment,” the speaker prayed.