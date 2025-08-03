Abbas Congratulates Gadaka On Appointment As Emir Of Gudi

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated a former member of the House, Ismail Gadaka, on his appointment as the Emir of Gudi in Yobe State.

Gadaka, a seasoned banker and administrator, represented Fika/Fune Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019. He also served as a commissioner in Yobe State between 2007 and 2010.

His appointment as the new Emir of Gudi, officially known as the Mai Gudi was announced over the weekend in a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, following approval by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

In a congratulatory message conveyed through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas described the appointment as well-deserved.

He expressed confidence in Gadaka’s ability and capacity to provide purposeful leadership for the people of the Gudi Emirate, noting that the former lawmaker’s wealth of experience would serve the emirate well.

The Speaker wished the new Emir a successful reign and urged him to lead by example in promoting peace, unity, and development in his domain.

Until his appointment, Ismail Gadaka was Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Yawuri, Kebbi State, and Chairman of the Yobe State Local Government Project Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.