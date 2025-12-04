Abbas Congratulates Defence Minister General Musa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu and confirmation by the Senate.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas described General Musa’s appointment as a timely and commendable choice for the nation.

He also commended President Tinubu for recognising General Musa’s competence, noting that the appointment reflects the President’s patriotism and sound leadership.

“General Musa’s wealth of experience and professionalism will be invaluable in galvanising resources and manpower for the security of life and property across Nigeria,” the Speaker said.

General Musa succeeds Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, who resigned from his ministerial position on Monday due to health reasons.

Speaker Abbas further praised the Senate for its thorough screening process and urged the new Defence Minister to work closely with the National Assembly to ensure legislative support, appropriate budgetary provisions, and consistent feedback from Nigerians.

He called on General Musa to foster unity among the Armed Forces and other security agencies and wished him a successful tenure as Minister of Defence.