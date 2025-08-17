Abbas Congratulates APC Over Victory In Zaria, Others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its victory at the by-elections in Zaria Kewaye State Constituency, Basawa State Constituency, and Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency held on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker specifically felicitated the APC candidate for Zaria Kewaye, Hon. Isah Haruna Mohammed (Ihamo), describing him as the right man for the job.

He also described the victory of the candidates for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Fidelix Joseph Bagudu, and that of Basawa State Constituency, Hon. Sani Dahiru, as well-deserved. The Speaker also congratulated all APC candidates who emerged victorious during the Saturday bye-elections in other states.