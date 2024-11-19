New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
  Abbas Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

Abbas Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the poll.

The speaker said Aiyedatiwa’s landslide victory at the Ondo poll has further confirmed APC’s popularity.

Speaker Abbas, who also said that the APC has continued to wax stronger under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the people of Ondo State have renewed their hope with their votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

