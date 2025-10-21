Abbas Condoles Moro Over Death Of Son, Grandson

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Abba Moro’s son and grandson, describing the loss as painful and tragic.

Speaker Abbas noted that it was even more heartbreaking that Senator Moro’s son, Victor, died in a tragic accident barely a day after the lawmaker lost his grandson.

In a condolence message to the senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, the Speaker said only God can provide the comfort and strength needed by the bereaved family at such a difficult time.

“Losing a loved one is painful; losing two within a short period is almost unbearable. Our hearts and prayers are with the Moro family.

We mourn your loved ones with you, and may God console you in this moment of grief,” the Speaker stated.

Speaker Abbas prayed for the repose of the souls of Senator Moro’s son and grandson and asked God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.