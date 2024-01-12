New Telegraph

January 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abbas Condoles Jonathan…

Abbas Condoles Jonathan Over Sister’s Death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has commiserated with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the death of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan.

He described as painful, the death of one’s sister, noting that the late Madam Obebhatein would be remembered for her dedication and sacrifice to mankind.

Speaker Abbas urged ex-President Jonathan to take solace in the fact that Madam Obebhatein, aged 70, lived a fulfilling and impactful life as a teacher, businesswoman and Christian leader in her lifetime.

The speaker prayed to God to grant the Jonathan family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He also prayed for a peaceful resting place for the Madam Obebhatein.

Read Previous

Kano Guber: Gov Abba Wins At Supreme Court
Read Next

Sean Paul Reacts To Stefflon Don, Jada Kingdom Rift Over Burna Boy