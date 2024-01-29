Abbas Condoles Abdulsalam Over Sister’s Demise

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has extended his condolences to former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), over the demise of his younger sister, Hajiya Salamatu Asabe

Abbas, in his condolence message, urged the ex-head of State to take solace in the life of Hajiya Asabe, whom he said impacted many lives positively in her lifetime.

The speaker noted that Hajiya Asabe would be remembered for her selfless services to her community and good leadership among the women.

He prayed to Allah to grant Hajiya Asabe Jannatul Firdaus and grant her family the fortitude to bear the loss.