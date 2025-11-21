Abbas Condemns Niger Catholic School Attack

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has described the latest abduction of students and staff members of a Catholic school in Niger State as shocking and worrisome.

Abbas, who spoke on Friday, said the security forces should redouble their efforts to the incessant strikes by gunmen in recent times.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some suspected terrorists, in the early hours of Friday, stormed St. Mary’s School Papiri in the Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, where they kidnapped an unconfirmed number of students and workers.

The Niger State Government and the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora have confirmed the attack, which the Speaker described as provocative and daring.

Abbas noted that the heinous activities of gunmen in some parts of the country are highly condemnable.

While expressing the readiness of the 10th House to assist the Executive arm of the government on collaborative measures on security, the Speaker said parliament will continue to be ‘The People’s House,’ where the safety and welfare of Nigerians remain top priority.

Abbas expressed his sympathy to the family of the victims while praying for the safe return of the abductees to their respective homes.