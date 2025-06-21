Abbas Condemns Killing Of 12 Travellers In Plateau

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the killing of 12 travellers from Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, who were attacked in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Describing the incident as barbaric, tragic, and cruel, Speaker Abbas decried the continued killing of innocent Nigerians going about their lawful activities.

The victims were reportedly among 31 persons traveling in a bus belonging to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, en route to Qua’an Pan LGA for a colleague’s wedding. They were ambushed by unknown assailants in a community in Mangu around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Twelve of the travellers were reportedly killed and their corpses set ablaze in the vehicle, while several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Calling for calm, Speaker Abbas urged security agencies to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face justice.

“The killings of Nigerians in whatever guise must stop forthwith. We cannot afford to keep losing our compatriots in such cruel and barbaric manner. This is condemnable and unacceptable,” he said.

The Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant them the strength to bear the loss.

He also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

