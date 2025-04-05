Abbas Condemns Attack On Plateau Communities

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on the Ruwi, Manguna, Daffo, Josho, and Hurti communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The reported attacks claimed many lives, with scores injured, mostly women and children.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi said the Speaker specifically expressed anger over the attacks, calling them senseless and barbaric.

Abbas lamented the killings, injuries, and destruction of property, describing the incident as “one too many.”

While commiserating with the families of the victims, the Speaker charged relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute the attackers, warning that impunity comes with severe consequences.

The Speaker sent his deepest condolences to the people and government of Plateau State, while praying to the Almighty God to accept the souls of the deceased and console their families.

