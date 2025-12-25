Abbas Condemns Attack On Maiduguri Mosque

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has condemned the bomb blast that rocked a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday, claiming several lives and injuring many others.

The Speaker described the incident as the most barbaric attack on innocent worshippers, who were peacefully observing their religious obligations, saying, “It represents the height of wickedness and a direct assault on the soul of our nation.”

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the attack was unacceptable at this time and that the security forces were trying their best to address the country’s security challenges.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government, the people of Borno State, and all Nigerians,” he said.

He added that the perpetrators of this heinous act would never succeed “in their bid to divide us or derail our march towards a secure and prosperous Nigeria.”

The speaker prayed to Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant eternal repose to the souls of the departed, as well as quick recovery to the injured, and comfort to the bereaved families.

Abbas called for peace and tolerance among the citizens, saying, “In today’s Nigeria, peace and unity remain the bedrock of our collective progress and prosperity.

“No meaningful development can thrive in an atmosphere of fear and division.

“We must, therefore, redouble our efforts to promote interfaith harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or creed.”

He said the APC administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is working hard to safeguard the lives of Nigerians and all who live peacefully within the country.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current administration has demonstrated unwavering commitment to curbing insecurity through multifaceted strategies, including enhanced military funding, intelligence-driven operations, and community-based security initiatives.

He said the 10th House remains committed and determined in its support for President Tinubu in achieving total peace and security across the country.