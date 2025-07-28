Abbas Commiserates Zamfara Govt, People Over Demise Of Emir Bello

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has described the passing of the Emir of Gusau in Zamfara state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, as a sad and painful loss.

The speaker sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Zamfara state over the loss.

Emir Ibrahim Bello, a first-class traditional leader, passed away over the weekend, aged 71.

Abbas recalled the role the late Emir Ibrahim Bello played in the peaceful coexistence among the people of Zamfara state, noting that he lived an exemplary life.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Emir of Gusau, the speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to make Jannatul Firdaus the final abode for the traditional ruler.

Officially known as the Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, the late Emir ascended to the throne on March 16, 2015, succeeding his brother, the late Muhammad Kabiru Danbaba.