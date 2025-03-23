Abbas Commiserates With Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death 

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas described the late Hajiya Safara’u as a devoted mother whose life was dedicated to the service of humanity.

The Speaker expressed sadness over her passing, noting that she left at a time when her wisdom and counsel were greatly needed.

He added that her death leaves a significant void in the lives of those who knew her closely.

He said she lived a life worthy of emulation, emphasizing that her legacy of dedication, community service, and the good upbringing she provided for her children would serve as a source of solace to her family and beyond.

“Hajiya Safara’u Barebari was not just a mother to Governor Dikko Radda and his siblings; she also played a similar role in the lives of many. Her selflessness, service to humanity, and wisdom will remain with us forever. She was a unique woman, truly one in a million.

“Indeed, nothing can be more painful than losing one’s mother. My thoughts and prayers are with Governor Radda and his entire extended family at this moment of grief,” the Speaker said.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Dikko Radda, the entire Radda family, and the government and people of Katsina State over the loss.

Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) to have mercy on the soul of Hajiya Safara’u and grant her Jannatul Firdaus as her final abode.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

