Abbas Challenges Youths To Shape Nigeria’s Political Future

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday tasked Nigerian youths to rise beyond rhetoric and take deliberate action to shape the country’s political future.

He gave the challenge at the launch of the Take Action Campaign (TAC) with the theme: “Awakening a Generation: Youthful Leadership for a New Nigeria” in Abuja.

The speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, advised young people to see themselves not merely as the leaders of tomorrow, but as the key drivers of Nigeria’s present transformation, lamenting that despite comprising over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population, their influence in decision-making and governance remains minimal.

“The youth are not just the future; they are the present. They must begin to reflect their numbers in the governance of this nation,” he said.

The Take Action Campaign, spearheaded by the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), is a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering young Nigerians to take up leadership roles in politics and public service.