Abbas Celebrates Uba Sani On 54th Birthday

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas congratulated the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Sani will be 54 on Tuesday, December 31.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the speaker recognised Governor Uba Sani’s commendable efforts in advancing development in Kaduna state.

The speaker expressed delight in Governor Sani’s efforts to foster unity among the people of Kaduna state through purposeful governance.

Additionally, Abbas praised Governor Sani’s initiative to enhance rural development, emphasizing its potential to provide relief to rural communities in Kaduna state.

Describing Governor Sani as a leader dedicated to the welfare of the people, Speaker Abbas affirmed the governor’s attentive approach to addressing the needs of the people of Kaduna state.

Furthermore, Speaker Abbas lauded Governor Uba Sani’s persistent moves to attract investments to the state, commending these initiatives as praiseworthy.

He wished Governor Uba Sani more fruitful years on earth in good health.

Share

Please follow and like us: