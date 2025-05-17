Abbas Cancels Summons Of Alia, Lawal, Speakers

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has denied that his leadership ever referred any petition against the Governors of Benue and Zamfara States, Hyacinth Alia and Dauda Lawal as well as, speakers of the two states houses of assembly to the Committee on Public Petitions.

Abbas also apologised to the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria for the misunderstanding caused by the summons.

Abbas’ denial and apology were contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria obtained by Saturday Telegraph dated May 8, 2025 with reference no: NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL. IV/0078 titled: “Re: Summons of the Honourable Speakers of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.”

The letter, which was signed by the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan Azumi read “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter concerning the summons issued to the Honourable Speaker of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly and to respectfully inform you that the House of Representatives has no record of a referral of the matter to the Committee on Public Petition.

“The House of Representatives regrets any misunderstanding this may have caused and reiterates its respect for the autonomy of the State Legislatures as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Please, accept the assurances of the Honourable Speaker’s warm regards.”

Recall that the Public Petitions Committee headed then by Mike Etaba (APC, C/River) had summoned Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue, and Dauda Lawal, his Zamfara counterpart, over the political crises in their respective state legislatures.

The committee also invited the speakers and leadership of both assemblies.

The committee’s summons was occasioned by a petition submitted by the Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, a civil society organisation (CSO).

The governors and speakers were asked to explain why the House of Representatives should not take over the functions of the assemblies. The investigative hearing was scheduled for May 8 and later rescheduled to

The governors had said that they would not honour the summons, saying that the federal parliament lacked the power to summon them. The Benue State House of Assembly also threatened to seek redress in court insisting that the House lacked the powers to summon them and the governor.

Other stakeholders including civil society organisations had also kicked against the summons, noting that the committee cannot invite governors, given that they are protected by immunity and are accountable to their respective state assemblies.

Following the development, the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria faulted the summons.

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin in protest to Speaker Abbas described the summons as an “Overreach of constitutional powers” and a “direct challenge” to Nigeria’s federal structure and the autonomy of state legislatures.

