Abbas Calls On Ibas To Report Rivers Affair To N’Assembly

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on the Sole Administrator of Rivers States, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), to report to the National Assembly in running the affairs of the oil-rich state.

The Speaker who made this call in Abuja while inaugurating the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State referred to the provision of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), that he must at all times report to the committee.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Abbas inaugurated the 21-man committee on Tuesday as he urged members to be guided by objectivity, warning that no room exists for bias and partisanship, urging the panel to see their appointment as a call to service

He said, “It is paramount to note that the current administration in Rivers State is inherently temporary. With the suspension of the state Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, and the entire House of Assembly, a caretaker administration has been installed under the stewardship of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd).

“His role is strictly circumscribed, as he is charged with maintaining law and order and ensuring that the basic functions of governance are met only until full democratic governance is restored.

“The administrator is required to operate with the highest levels of transparency and accountability, reporting directly to the National Assembly on all matters that pertain to the peace, order and good government of the state as prescribed by the constitution.

“It is instructive to recall past instances where our nation has faced similar challenges. We witnessed state emergencies in Plateau State in 2004 and Ekiti State in 2006. Similarly, in 2013, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States after a series of deadly attacks by terrorists and militant groups.

“In those periods of dire security and governance challenges, the National Assembly assumed a vital role in upholding constitutional order. When state institutions were suspended, the intervention of the National Assembly ensured continuity in governance.

“Our actions today are grounded in Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution, which confers upon us the authority to make laws for any state whose elected legislative body is unable to perform its statutory functions.

“It states that ‘At any time when any House of Assembly of a State is unable to perform its functions by reason of the situation prevailing in that State, the National Assembly may make such laws for the peace, order and good government of that State with respect to matters on which a House of Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or expedient until such time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions; and any such laws enacted by the National Assembly pursuant to this section shall have effect as if they were laws enacted by the House of Assembly of the State.”

“This Committee has a clear and non-partisan mandate. Its purpose is to monitor the implementation of federal directives and policies in Rivers State, ensure that the caretaker administration adheres to the law, and protect the public interest while facilitating the re-establishment of full democratic governance in the state.

“The sensitivity and gravity of this assignment cannot be overemphasised. The state of emergency in Rivers State has generated widespread interest across the nation, and the eyes of all Nigerians are upon us as they await to see if the National Assembly can live up to the high expectations placed upon it.

“Therefore, the task before this Committee is not routine; it is a mission of national significance that will serve as a litmus test for our commitment to democratic principles and constitutional governance. The importance of the assignment places a considerable burden on the Chairman and all members, as every action taken will be subject to national scrutiny.

“In fulfilling your mandate, you must conduct your oversight in strict accordance with the Constitution and avoid all forms of partisanship or bias. It is imperative that you monitor every aspect of the caretaker administration’s conduct, scrutinise public expenditures, and ensure that all federal directives and policies are implemented as intended.

“Moreover, it is expected that you will regularly report your findings to this House in a transparent manner, enabling us to continuously assess the impact of the emergency measures and to take further legislative action if necessary.

“Your work must actively support efforts to restore lasting peace and re-establish a fully functioning democratic system in Rivers State. You are called upon to interface with federal agencies, security institutions, and any reconciliation initiatives that may be established, fostering trust among all stakeholders in the process.”

