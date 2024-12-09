Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called for urgent and proactive measures to address the escalating cybersecurity threats in Africa.

The Speaker made the call at the 4th Live Hacking Cybersecurity Conference held in Abuja on Monday. Represented by the Chairman, the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, the conference, themed: “141 Servers Down: A Call for Proactive Defense Strategy,” provided a platform for cybersecurity experts, policymakers and stakeholders to deliberate on safeguarding Africa’s digital infrastructure.

According to his Media Assistant, Tolu Mustapha in a release made available to New Telegraph, Hon. Olajide while delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Speaker, stressed the importance of the theme, noting its timeliness and relevance in the face of growing cyberattacks.

He said, “The incident of ‘141 Servers Down’ is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in our digital systems and the devastating impact cyberattacks can have on critical infrastructure, financial systems and public services.”

The Speaker expressed concern over the rising tide of cyber threats on the continent, citing losses exceeding $4 billion in 2023 due to cybercrime, with Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya being the most targeted nations.

“These figures are not just statistics; they represent disrupted businesses, compromised data, eroded trust and threats to national security,” he stated.

He emphasized that the House of Representatives remains committed to creating a legislative environment that supports a secure digital economy and protects the nation’s critical infrastructure.

While proposing a comprehensive framework to mitigate the challenges posed by cyber threats, Hon. Olajide reiterated the Speaker’s commitment to advancing legislation that supports digital transformation while safeguarding against cyber risks.

“Our legislative agenda prioritizes the security of our digital ecosystem. We are committed to supporting bills, enhancing funding for cybersecurity projects and ensuring transparency and accountability in their implementation,” he affirmed.

The Speaker, through Hon. Olajide, urged all participants to embrace a culture of proactive defence to protect Africa’s digital future and commended the organizers for their dedication to fostering dialogue and innovation in cybersecurity, while encouraging stakeholders to act decisively on the insights gained during the conference.

“This is a collective responsibility. We must work together to secure our digital assets and create a resilient digital economy,” the Speaker concluded.

The conference, which featured live hacking demonstrations, panel discussions and networking opportunities, brought together cybersecurity professionals, government officials and private sector representatives.

