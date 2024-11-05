Abbas, Bichi’s Conferments Symbol Of Integrity – Reps

Share

The House of Representatives has said the conferment of the second highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Speaker Tajudeen Abbas by President Bola Tinubu is a sign of the integrity of the entire House.

Deputy spokesman for the House, Philip Agbese, who disclosed this in an interview said Speaker Abbas has demonstrated empathy, compassion and capacity since taking over the leadership of the House in 2023.

According to him, the conferment of the GCON on the Speaker is a demonstration of the respect President Tinubu has not just for Abbas but for the 10th House.

It would be recalled that a motion sponsored by Agbese in September on the need to upgrade the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) earlier conferred on the Speaker to GCON, convinced the President to review the honour.

Agbese said, “What Mr Speaker has brought to the House is his integrity, unblemished record of service both as an academic and a politician. Mr President, realising the need to address the historical error, aligned with the prayers of our motion and accordingly conferred the GCON on this illustrious Nigerian son.

“This honour is our collective pride and it is a call for more selfless service to God and Humanity. We are honoured by Mr President’s patriotism and we pledge never to let Nigerians down.”

Speaking on the honorary doctorate conferred on chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, Agbese said he was not surprised, having known the Kano lawmaker “For many years.”

Recall that last week, The Vice-Chancellor, FUDMA, Professor Armayau Hamisu, said Bichi was awarded the Doctor of Engineering (honoraris causa) by the institution in recognition of his contributions to the development of education in the country.

He said, “Honourable Bichi is one of the most notable funders of education in the country. What is unique about him is that he gives without looking back.

“Seeing the Federal University in Katsina State recognising his effort with an honorary doctorate was a great feeling.

“By this honour, every member of the House of Representatives is called upon to do their part in contributing to noble causes.

“The honour bestowed on the Speaker and our Appropriation Chairman shows that whatever you are doing, the society is watching”.

