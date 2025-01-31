Abbas Bags Honourary Doctorate In Public Admin At Al-Hikmah University

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has been decorated with an honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Though the conferment of the doctorate took place on January 7 during the 14th Convocation Lecture of the institution, the Speaker was formally decorated on Thursday in his office by the founder of the university, Abdulraheem Oladimeji and the Vice Chancellor, Noah Yusuf respectively.

Speaker Abbas had on December 30, 2024, delivered the 14th Convocation Lecture of the university titled, ‘Beyond Oil: Exploring Alternative Revenue Potentials for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.’

The Al-Hikmah University team was in the Speaker’s Office on a ‘Thank You’ visit.

“Till today, the lecture has continued to receive positive reactions from the global academic community, relevant stakeholders of the national economy and the public.”

Yusuf noted that the visit was “mainly to appreciate your distinguished personality for the honour done to our University, in particular, and Kwara State, in general, by your physical presence in Ilorin exactly a month ago.”

The vice-chancellor said the lecture delivery by Speaker Abbas was “meticulously done to the admiration of the audience,” adding that “the quality of the Convocation Lecture has been adjudged by scholars and researchers alike as rich and first rated.”

He stated: “These records shall be preserved in our university for several years to come.”

The VC also presented a proposal for ROUNDTABLE ON BEYOND OIL to Speaker Abbas, saying, “The theme of the 14th Convocation Lecture aptly addressed the current economic situation in our country and future direction.

The Founder of the university, Alhaji Oladimeji, also expressed his gratitude to Speaker Abbas for delivering the Convocation Lecture despite not meeting him before. “If everybody is like you, Nigeria will be better by 100 per cent,” he said, after which he prayed for the Speaker.

Responding, the speaker hailed the founder for establishing a university despite not having higher education.

He said: “Indeed, today is a day of joy; it is a day of happiness that I have been found worthy by an illustrious and distinguished university like Al-Hikmah, which has a rich history of academic excellence… to have found me worthy of an honorary doctorate in Public Administration.

“This is something that I appreciate wholeheartedly, and I thank Almighty Allah for giving the university the wisdom to choose me from among millions of Nigerians.

“I want to categorically say, just as I said earlier during the university’s convocation lecture, that this honour has made me one of Al-Hikmah’s stakeholders for life.

“I want to thank my father (varsity’s founder) who has been a pillar of inspiration for many Nigerians. A man who has not been to a university but has been able to build a university that has graduated many professors in different fields.

“He is one exceptional human being that I know in this country, and I believe that Almighty God will continue to bless him, reward him, exalt him, and make him more prosperous to continue to serve humanity.”

