Abbas Assures Of Resolve To Attract More Devt Projects

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has assured the people of Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State of his commitment in terms of development projects, most of which are ongoing.

He also appreciated the massive support and prayers he received from his constituents.

Abass stateAbbass at the weekend while interacting with his constituents, key political leaders, and stakeholders in the Zaria Federal Constituency.

A statement from the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi said the interaction was part of the speaker’s resolve to have a first-hand engagement and hear the plights of his constituents directly to find ways and means of resolving them.

The speaker earlier had Iftar at his family residence with family and friends, after which he had an interaction with them.

Abbas had a similar engagement with his constituents on July 15, 2023, during his homecoming after he emerged as Speaker on June 13, 2023.

This is coming amidst the Ramadan outreach by the Speaker where he distributed foodstuffs and other items to about 55,000 people in the federal constituency.

Those that the speaker interacted with including the elders, ad hoc committees on education, health, ICT and project supervisions, support groups, women and youth groups, honourable councilors, APC Local Government Executive committee, media, and members of various standing committees.

Speaking at the separate interactions, key leaders of the organizations appreciated the speaker for his efforts in putting smiles on their faces.

They noted that the Speaker has changed the lives of many of them in different ways since his emergence, noting that it was in furtherance of what he had done even before becoming Speaker.

They also noted the unprecedented developments through constituency projects, which the Speaker has been attracting to the federal constituency since his emergence.