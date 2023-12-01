Abbas Appoints More Chairmen For Standing Committees

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Friday announced the reshuffling of the leadership of some standing committees.

Abbas who made the announcement at the plenary said “Honourable colleagues, we are happy to announce the remaining committees that we have not actually identified or appointed their leadership, and the committees are as follows.

“Petroleum Resources Training Funds, the chairman will be Honourable Iritomi Thomas, while the deputy will be Honourable Ajilo Umaru Shehu; Committee on States and Local Governments.

“We have Honourable Shehu Sale Rijau and his deputy his Honourable Vincent Bulus from Plateau, Committee on Traditional Institutions we have Honourable Ari Abdulmumini as the Chairman while Honourable Muhammed Abubakar as the Deputy; Committee on Food Security and Nutrition we have Honourable Chike John Okafor as the Chairman while Honourable Peter Aniekwe will be his Deputy”

Continuing, Abbas said “Committee on NASENI will have Taofiq Ajilesoro as the Chairman while his Deputy will be Honourable Zanna Timbuktu, Committee on National Security and Intelligence, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Martins Oke George; Committee on Aviation Technology, the new Chairman will be Honourable Abiodun Akinlade.

“Committee on Digital and Communication Technology, the new Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Rahis Abdulkadir, Committee on Healthcare Services, the new Chairman is Honourable Dennis Idahosa, Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Deputy will be Honourable Dibiagwu Eugene Okechukwu; Committee on Federal Colleges of Education, the new Chairman will be Honourable Tanko Adamu; Committee on Public Sector and Institutional Reforms, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable John Dafang,

“Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Felix Nweke; Committee on Interior, the Chairman will be Honourable Ahmed Aliyu Abdullahi; Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, the chairman will be Honourable Nwachukwu Moore Chukwugozie from Imo; Committee on Special Duties, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Abdullahi A.Rashid.

“Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Mukhtar Chawai Zakari; Committee on Police Institutions, the new Chairman will be Honourable Ali Goya; Committee on Renewable Energy, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Aliyu Iliyasu from Katsina.

“Committee on Safety Standards, Chairman will now be Honourable Suleman Gummi, Committee on Niger Delta Ministry, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Umar Yusuf Yako; Committee on Diaspora, the new Chairman will be Honourable Tochukwu Chinedu Okere; Committee on Science Research Institutions, the new Chairman will be Honourable Olaide Akinremi and the Deputy will be Honourable Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace.

“Committee on Science Engineering, the Chairman will be Honourable Inuwa Garba while the Deputy will be Honourable Jafaru Magaji; Women in Parliament, the Deputy Chair will be Honourable Amadi Blessing Chigeru; Youth in Parliament, the Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Mi’azu Abdullahi Gwarzo; Committee on Internal Security of the National Assembly, the new Deputy Chairman will be Honourable Hart Cyril from Rivers”