Abbas Appoints Five More Committee Chairmen

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday replaced committee chairmen who have been appointed as ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

Abbas in a statement signed said, “Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Honourable Ministers by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions:

“Hon. Mamudu Abdullahi – (APC, Niger) – Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Pascal Agbodike – (APGA, Anambra) – Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) – Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) – Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking and Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) – Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms”

He added, “The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess”.

It would be recalled that some serving members of the House have been appointed as ministers.

They include the minister of marine and blue economy, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and the minister of state for education, Hon Tanko Sununu.