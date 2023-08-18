Abbas Appoints Five More Committee Chairmen

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Taju- deen Abbas, yesterday replaced committee chairmen who have been appointed as ministers by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Abbas in a statement signed by him said: “Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as honourable ministers by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions: Hon. Mamudu Abdullahi – (APC, Niger) – Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Pascal Agbodike – (APGA, Anambra) – Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services, Hon. Dennis Ida- hosa (APC, Edo) – Chairman, House Committee on Health- care Services, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) – Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking and Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) – Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.”

