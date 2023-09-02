Abba’s Appointment Of Special Reporters Abuse To Journalism, Unethical

There is serious Concern in the Ancient City of Kano as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was said to have appointed several Young untrained Youths as Special Reporters to various Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals (MDAs) to report activities of the departments.

The appointment was viewed by many as a threat to fair and just reporting of government activities as well as an attempt to block citizens from the actual happenings of the MDAs.

Furthermore, the reporters who were just mere supporters of the Kwankwasiyya group but were settled with the appointment for their loyalties, are People who have no Journalism training and never know the rudiments of reporting.

Dr Ashir Danballa, a Professional Journalist’s trainer, said while responding on the appointment that Journalism is one area that every dick and Harry now find solace in.

“You cannot dash into this Profession and claim to be a Journalist without the required requisite, All these Guys are now appointed as Special Reporters where do they ever work as Professionals, What is the level of their knowledge on the job they were assigned”.

He said, “You can’t appoint somebody to report Ministry of Health, Budget, Finance, Justice and so many other Professional offices who are just mere Social Media hawkers, and to whom are they reporting?

The government decision is also been seen as a duplication of duty because Information officers were in existence in all my Ministries and MDAs.

The newly posted so-called reporters were alleged to have no any training in information dissemination to the public.

When contacted the chief press secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature, said those appointed are going to do a complimentary job to the PROs and Information Officers, denying that they would take over their Jobs.

Similarly, Sunusi Bature explained that they would be given on-the-job training to know the rudiments of reporting, adding that they would also copy and paste the jobs of the mainstream media.