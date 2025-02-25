Abbas And His Covenant With Nigerian Youths

Share

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to empowering Nigerian youths. Through his leadership, he has fostered an environment where young people feel heard, valued, and inspired to contribute to Nigeria’s development.

With a focus on youth engagement and participation, Abbas has become a powerful voice for Nigeria’s next generation, driving efforts to create a brighter future for the country.

When Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas was elected to represent the good and generous people of Zaria Federal Constituency; he probably did not envisage the enormity of the responsibility that fate through providence would thrust on him. As it is, the government is certainly on his shoulder. The good thing is that his shoulder is large, and is there for the youths.

Rt. Hon. Abbas stands for posterity as a formidable backbone and platform for the youths, while still demonstrating outstanding leadership in his constituency, his state, national and international levels.

He has demonstrated this through a consistent interface with various youth groups who converge periodically at his behest for mentorship, leadership insight, and advice. Such occasions have become platforms for counselling on the need to pay attention to details in the conduct of their affairs, to enable them to achieve excellence in life.

A role model, whose exemplary lifestyle of transparency, integrity, and foresightedness, has led many to become conquerors, Rt. Hon. Abbas has initiated several reform programmes aimed at prioritizing issues affecting the youth in the country.

He has consistently used the parliamentary platform to open more channels of communication with the youths for the exchange of meaningful and helpful ideas on how to deepen good governance, thereby expanding the frontiers of inclusivity both in the decision-making processes, implementation, and monitoring of projects.

An objective and youth-centric leader, he has conscientiously built on the gains of the serial interactive Cohort Session of his predecessor’s Legislative Mentorship Initiative, tagged “An afternoon with the Speaker,” instead of discarding, considering its benefits to Nigerian youths rather than self-aggrandizement and ego-tripping.

This has led to thousands of youths being exposed to the rudiments of parliamentary processes, democratic governance and leadership, with the added advantage of engaging actively with mentors, aside from gaining automatic employment.

His non-discriminatory policy has helped several young persons living with disabilities be engaged in the chamber to interpret proceedings in sign language.

A thoughtful and futuristic leader, Rt. Hon. Abbas’ internship programme has created an avenue for hundreds of young people to be attached to critical committees of the House for exposure and real-life experience in legislative activities, including the sponsorship of LMI alumni to take some courses at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) on scholarship and welfare.

His clear consciousness and awareness of the critical importance of ICT and the imperatives of the digital age have led him to also initiate a social media platform for all graduates of LMI and the leadership of the House, which enhances an opportunity for interaction and exchange of ideas.

In a demonstration of his dogged support for the youths and as part of his positive efforts towards youth involvement in decision-making making processes, he has also instituted a bi-annual youth engagement programme which allows dialogue and decisions on critical matters before the House.

Rt. Hon. Abbas is also the first to initiate a Youth Town Hall on Budget at the National Assembly which was the second in a series of engagements between the Speaker and Nigerian youths.

A highly imaginative and creative leader, he has also established a sustainable gathering which plays a vital role in amplifying the voice of the youth in shaping the future of our nation, recognising that the Nigerian youth are not merely the leaders of tomorrow, but active participants in the governance and development of today.

His various initiatives and interventions have created an avenue for the youths where their energy, creativity, and resilience are transforming every sector of society from agriculture to technology, arts, sports, and entrepreneurship. He has ensured that across various fields, the Nigerian youth increasingly demonstrate that they possess the potential to achieve greatness, provided they receive the necessary support and opportunities.

Rt. Hon. Abbas’ patriotic craving and desire to see a youth that is fully empowered has led to several creative initiatives and interventions, which have brought dramatic and transformative changes to the life and well-being of Nigerian youths, making them more crucial and better supporters, as they take their rightful place as drivers of national development.

An ardent trailblazer and grassroots mobilizer, Rt. Hon. Abbass has also replicated the youth summit in his Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State twice a year to exchange ideas with his young constituents on ways to move the country forward.

His pragmatic reforms have led to practical support for the youths in leadership and resounding encouragement for them to participate in politics, equip and empower dynamic young leaders interested in public sector leadership, and provide them with hands-on training and engagement in governance and public service through collaborative and inclusive leadership.

At many restive periods, he has remained the voice of peace, dialogue and restoration to the youths creating open doors for purposeful dialogue with the government, while making sure that there are legitimate avenues to express grievances and solicit for teamwork towards constructive solutions.

A strong believer in collectivism, Rt. Hon. Abbas’ immeasurable successes can be attributed to the sound belief that nation-building is a collective task. He has deliberately encouraged continuous dialogue and an open-door policy thereby making the House a truly People’s House.

Rt. Hon. Abbas’ plans for the education of youths have led to robust government policies, including the Student Loan Scheme and other youth-friendly policies of the federal government.

The Speaker has indeed demonstrated an unwavering and unflinching trust in the youths of Nigeria with a strong compelling determination to do everything humanly possible to bring prosperity and happiness to them.

As Rt. Hon. Abbas continues to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape, one thing is clear: his covenant with Nigerian youths is more than just a promise – it’s a call to action.

With his wealth of experience, commitment, and unshakeable optimism, Abbas is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of young Nigerians. As the country looks to the future, the partnership between Abbas and Nigeria’s youths will be a defining feature of the nation’s journey towards greatness.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman, 10th House of Representatives

